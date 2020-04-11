Actress Ameesha Patel shares her latest photoshoot pics amid coronavirus lockdown : See Pics

Actress Ameesha Patel who made her Bollywood debut with Rakesh Roshan’s ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ opposite Hrithik Roshan has been away from the silver screen for the longest time now. But the actress manages to grab the limelight with her social media presence.

Being an avid social media user, Ameesha enjoys a huge fan following with over 3.5 million followers and now recently set the cyberspace burning with amazing stills. The actress shared a couple of stills wherein she looks nothing but gorgeous in a white tank top and black shorts. With open tresses and a no-makeup look, Ameesha can be seen getting clicked while sitting on the stairs.