Covid-19: Porn actress shares her videos to raise money for charity: See it

A pron actress has come forward with a unique idea to raise money for charity works during Covid-19. Porn actress Maitland Ward has shared her videos to raise the money.

The former Disney star turned porn actress is determined to help raise funds for those most in need during the time of Covid-19 pandemic.

Maitland Ward is best known for playing the role of Rachel McGuire in 90s sitcom ‘Boy Meets World’ – has started to put on a weekly performance for her fans. Maitland is showing off her enviable body on the sex-fulled webcam site CamSoda.

The former actress has revealed that she’s encouraging fans to tune into her live-one hour show every Thursday night from 7 pm for the next couple of weeks, and the money that will be made will go straight to coronavirus crisis charities.

More specifically, Maitland wants to raise over $1,000 a week. Her plan is to rake in over $4,000 a month and with this money, she will donate it to a charitable organisations of her choice.

As of now she’s sticking to her goal as her live stream on the 2nd of April earned her over

$1,014 for just a one hour long live stream.