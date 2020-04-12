More than 2000 deaths a single day, USA shivers face to face with Covid virus

2,108 deaths happened in the US in just 24 hours as per the data of John Hopkins University.US is the only nation to record such a high death score in a single day.

The total death toll in the US is now 18,586 close to the highest 18,849 in Italy. Saturday alone 496,535 cases are recorded, of which 35,098 cases are new. Kristi Noem, the Republican governor of South Dakota backed the decision to enter a complete lock-down.

Republican Governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds took part in a prayer ceremony. Reynolds said that Iowans had always garnered inner strength, peace, and compassion through prayers.