Young Bollywood actress Alaya F’s pictures go viral: See pics

Young Bollywood actress Alaya F has made her debut to the entertainment industry recently. Alaya’s debut film ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ was released early this year. The film had Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead roles.

Alaya, daughter of Pooja Bedi has received rave reviews for displaying impressive acting chops for a maiden act. Alaya F studied acting at the New York Film Academy before making her big-screen debut.

Alaya F is very much active in social media. The actress has shared her latest photos on Instagram and those were gone viral. Alaya has earleir had said that nepotism is a reality in Bollywood but insists she did not take her mother’s help to secure her debut movie.