Young Bollywood actress Alaya F’s pictures go viral: See pics

Young Bollywood actress Alaya F has made her debut to the entertainment industry recently. Alaya’s debut film ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ was released early this year. The film had Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead roles.
View this post on Instagram
To be honest, I’m someone that HATES home workouts. But it’s important to stay occupied and productive in a time like this. It’s important for us to nurture our health more than ever now. There are many workouts you can find online, based on what area of the body you want to focus on and what intensity level you want to train. Here’s the workout I’ve done here: – Skipping or Jogging on the spot (2 minutes) – Squat Hold (1 minute) – Squat Jump (3×10) – Push Ups / Knee Push Ups (3×10) – Superman Stretch (20 times) – Right Lunge (3×15) – Left Lunge (3×15) – Squat Side Step (3×15) – Plank (1 minute) – Side to Side Hip Dip (3×10) – Right Side Plank Dips (3×10) – Left Side Plank Dips (3×10) – Leg Raises (10 Full, 10 Low, 10 High) – Sitting Crunches (3×15) – Side Crunches (3×25 each side) – Bicycle Crunch (3×25 each side) – Hip Thrust (15 times) – Stretch Stretch and rest as often as you want between it! There’s no rush! Each body is different, do what feels right for you and do it at your own pace? Lots of love to all of you! Stay home, stay safe.. and stay healthy?
Alaya, daughter of Pooja Bedi has received rave reviews for displaying impressive acting chops for a maiden act. Alaya F studied acting at the New York Film Academy before making her big-screen debut.
Alaya F is very much active in social media. The actress has shared her latest photos on Instagram and those were gone viral. Alaya has earleir had said that nepotism is a reality in Bollywood but insists she did not take her mother’s help to secure her debut movie.
Post Your Comments