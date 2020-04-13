The demand for child porn increased in India, reveals study

A study conducted by Indian Child Protection Fund (ICPF) has revealed a shocking result. As per the study the demand for child porn has increased in India. During the present lockdown period the demand has increased much more. As per ICPF, since lockdown, online data monitoring websites are showing an increase in demand for searches like child porn, sexy child and teen sex videos .

Earlier, world’s largest adult content site, Pornhub has revelaed that the traffic from India has increased by 95% between March 24 and March 26, as compared to their average traffic, pre-Coronavirus outbreak.

ICPF has warned that this indicates that millions of paedophiles, child rapists and child pornography addicts have migrated online, making the internet extremely unsafe for children, and said without stringent action, this could result in a drastic rise in sexual crimes against children.

ICPF has released a report titled ‘Child Sexual Abuse Material in India’, a research of child pornography demand in 100 cities in India like New Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Indore.