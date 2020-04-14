Covid-19: Police arrested groom and six relatives for lockdown violations

Police has arrested a bridegroom and his six relatives for violating lockdown rules. The incident took place in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.The police arrested them while on their way to solemnise the marriage.

As the arrested informed police that they were going towards Meerut to perform the ‘nikah’ (marriage) of Tajuddin, a resident of Noorganj in Ghaziabad. Those booked have been identified as Tajuddin, Vakeel, Kamruiddin, Mahboob, Faiyyaz, Ikramuddin and Salman. The arrested could not produce any legal permission for taking people along for the marriage ceremony.

Police have registered a case against them under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC.