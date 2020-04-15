Air Arabia announces passenger repatriation flights to India

Sharjah based low budget airline company, Air Arabia has announced passenger repatriation flights to several countries including India. Air Arabia made this announcement through a statement on Wednesday.

“Air Arabia is committed to support requests to operate repatriation and cargo flights and remain working closely with UAE authorities in this regard,” said a statement .

The airline will operate a mix of outbound only passenger flights as well as cargo flights during the month of April to Afghanistan, Iran, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Sudan, Egypt, India and Nepal.

Air Arabia reminds all passengers that gloves, and face masks must be worn in order to guarantee boarding.