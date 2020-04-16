Actress Monalisa shares her hot pics during lockdown : See Pics

Actress Monalisa is under quarantine but she never misses to treat fans with her stunning pictures on social media. Taking to Instagram, she uploaded her photos in denim dungaree dress and looks drop-dead gorgeous, as always.

For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup, kohled-up eyes and a dash of pink lip shade. She captioned it, ‘It Doesn’t Matter How Slowly You Go… As Long As You Do not Stop ????… #goodmorning #all #thinkpositive #bepositive #strong #healthy,’ (sic)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is currently seen in Gul Khan’s show Nazar 2 where she is playing the role of an antagonist named Madhulika. Her show Nazar has come to an end and the makers have rolled out the second season of the show where the daayan Madhulika is even more powerful than Mohana and has the motive to kill her brother before he marries the devik. Currently, the show is on a break due to coronavirus lockdown.