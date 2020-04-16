Coronavirus : India to supply hydroxychloroquine to UAE soon

India is fast-tracking procedures to supply over 30 million hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets, a drug found to be efficient in fighting Covid-19, to the UAE, Indian ambassador told Khaleej Times.

“There was a request from the government of the UAE and we have agreed to fast track it.”

The ambassador said that the embassy has processed the request that has come from two UAE-based companies. “We have got a ‘note verbale’ from the UAE requesting us to consider supplying the drugs through these companies, and “given our relations, we have assured that we will do the necessary.”

The envoy said there is a huge demand for HCQ from many countries and India is considering it on a case to case basis. “As the drug is on he restricted list, we are obviously giving exception to the UAE, given the friendly relations between the two countries.”

Global demand for hydroxychloroquine manufactured by India boosted after some studies indicated that the drug, when paired with azithromycin, helped clear patients of the virus at a much faster rate than seen usually.

Meanwhile, reports in India media suggested the decision to quickly send the drugs to Abu Dhabi and Dubai was taken after UAE sent a request for 3.25 crore HCQ 200 mg tablets and 10 metric tonnes of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

These commercial supplies will go through six Dubai-based consignees having contracts with Indian pharmaceutical majors in Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.