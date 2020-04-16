Coronavirus : “Sing national anthem from your balconies” ; UAE launches new intiative

According to the ‘Together We Chant for UAE’ initiative, residents are encouraged to sing the UAE national anthem from their balconies on Wednesday and Friday at 9pm.The initiative is an appreciation for the frontline workers, everyone in the health sector, as well as the leadership of the UAE.

Residents are also encouraged to share the videos on social media to spread happiness and hope among the people of UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, had earlier said that he got emotional when he heard expatriates singing the UAE’s national anthem from the balconies and windows of their homes during the national disinfection programme hours.

“The UAE is proud of our citizens and residents living on our soil. We are proud they (residents) share with us our identity. I was moved to tears when I heard our residents chanting the National Anthem of the UAE on social media platforms as the National Disinfection Programme was being carried out nationwide,” Sheikh Mohamed had said.