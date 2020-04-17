Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi offers free COVID19 testing for workers 

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) announced on Thursday that it will set up clinics in Mussafah area to offer free coronavirus tests to workers.

In a circular, the ADDED requested people with fever, cough and difficulty breathing, particularly if they are above 50 years of age, to seek medical attention at the specialist clinics for free examination and treatment.

“This free of charge service is available to everyone, including those who are in violation of the residency regulations,” the ADDED said.

There are currently 5,824 confirmed coronavirus cases and 35 deaths in the UAE as of Thursday, according to the ministry of health.

UAE has conducted more than 790,000 tests and opened several testing centers and at least 14 drive-thrus capable of screening hundreds of people on a daily basis.

The UAE’s first drive-thru center was established in Abu Dhabi on March 28. Following the success of the first center, Abu Dhabi authorities announced they were rolling out ten more drive-thru centers across the country, including Fujairah.

Last week, Dubai launched its third center.