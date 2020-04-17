Coronavirus : UAE reports 460 new cases of COVID19, 2 deaths

UAE Health Ministry on Thursday announced 2 deaths, 460 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of infections in the country to 5,825.
The Ministry also announced 61 new recoveries, bringing the total number of coronavirus-recovered cases in the country to 1,095.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of two Asian expats who tested positive for COVID-19 and died due to complications. This brings total death toll to 35.
. @Mohapuae announced it carried out additional 25,000 Covid-19 tests, which revealed 460 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 5825. The new cases identified are in a stable condition and undergoing treatment. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) April 16, 2020
Post Your Comments