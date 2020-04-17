Coronavirus : UAE reports 460 new cases of COVID19, 2 deaths

UAE Health Ministry on Thursday announced 2 deaths, 460 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of infections in the country to 5,825.

The Ministry also announced 61 new recoveries, bringing the total number of coronavirus-recovered cases in the country to 1,095.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of two Asian expats who tested positive for COVID-19 and died due to complications. This brings total death toll to 35.