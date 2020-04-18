Coronavirus : UAE reports 477 new cases of COVID19, 2 deaths

UAE Health Ministry on Friday announced 477 new cases of COVID-19. Two GCC nationals have died and 93 patients have also recovered.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the latest cases were detected after conducting more than 24,000 COVID-19 tests, using the best and latest medical screening techniques.

This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in the country to 6,302, while there have been 1,188 recoveries and 37 deaths so far.

The ministry noted that the accelerated investigative measures resulted in the detection of 477 new coronavirus cases among various nationalities, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care.

The ministry also revealed that two GCC nationals suffering from COVID-19 have died. They had pre-existing chronic illnesses.