Coronavirus : UAE residents sing national anthem as tribute to the nation ; Watch Video

Voices of people singing the UAE national anthem echoed through communities and neighbourhoods on Friday night as the clock struck 9pm and residents came out on to their balconies to pay their respects to the nation.

The Together We Chant for UAE initiative was launched by the Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation and the National Happiness and Positivity Programme, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police.

Earlier on April 15, UAE residents joined in to sing the national anthem, Ishy Biladi (Long Live My Country), at 9pm, with people taking to their balconies to wave the country’s flag and play musical instruments. A second call was made for everyone to join in once again on April 17 at 9pm.

Today at 9PM UAE time we paid our respect & gratefulness to all the frontline worriers fighting COVID-19 by singing UAE National Anthem. Aryamans try at his piano with few lines of it. pic.twitter.com/qCwtCrRYMS — Dr.Chandra Sekhar Khuntia (@drkhuntia21) April 17, 2020

Singing the #UAE national anthem from our balcony by my 2 year old daughter #saluting the real heros from the bottom of our heart @GMA_Primary @KNargish pic.twitter.com/ArKGRGd5rJ — Parizad Parakh (@parizad_parakh) April 17, 2020

The World Plays the UAE National Anthem https://t.co/Ev0AQI4c85 via @YouTube — Vemuris?? (@Vemuri_Srinivas) April 17, 2020

Expatriates, Residents, and Emiratis all united for the Emirates ????… pic.twitter.com/gWEg3ySdPM — ??? ?????? ?? Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) April 17, 2020

Uae national anthem sung to respect the hardwork and efforts of our heroes #UAE pic.twitter.com/90c9O7BIpw — M. Alam (@MAlam26511609) April 17, 2020

The Together We Chant for UAE initiative also came hours after Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, chaired by Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced that the round-the-clock sterilisation programme in the emirate will be extended for an additional week.

The committee’s decision to extend the 24-hour sterilisation programme, which first came into effect on April 4, is part of its efforts to heighten precautionary measures against COVID-19.