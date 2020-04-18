UAE announces extension of free parking

The Road and Transport Authority in Dubai has on Saturday announced that the free parking facility will be extended. The free parking is extended up to April 25. The decision to extend the free parking is in line with the extension of the 24-hour National Sterilisation Programme in Dubai.

Earlier, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai , chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has announced the extension of round-the-clock sterilisation programme in the emirate .The sterilisation programme is extended to a week more.

The sterilisation programme first came into effect on April 4, 2020 as a part of precautionary measures against Covid-19.