‘Good hair days’: Janhvi Kapoor shares a funny video: Watch it here

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is an avid social media user. Janhvi Kapoor always shares her photos and update herself on social media to entertain her fans and followers. As the country is going through a lockdown, the actress has been sharing funny posts on her social media handle.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to share a funny throwback video of herself where she is making a ‘fuss’ face. ” Fact: Good hair days only happen when you have nowhere to go”, Janhvi Kapoor captioned.

On the film front, meanwhile, Janhvi is super busy and will next be seen in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, ‘RoohiAfza’, ‘Takht’ and ‘Dostana 2’.