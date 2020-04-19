‘Queen of Pornhub’ Mia Khalifa’s new video will make you crazy: Watch it here

Former porn star Mia Khalifa is now days found solace in ‘Tik Tok’. The former porn star is now very much active on Tik Tok. The actress who is an avid social media user always shares her new Tik Tok videos on her social media handle for her fans and followers.

Recently the Porn Hub queen has shared a TikTok video titled “hanging out” with her “essential employee” husband, Robert Sandberg on his day off.

In the video, you can see her husband Robert Sandberg chilling in the couch with their puppy while she is dancing around him on the latest Tiktok favourite sone “interior crocodile alligator” and eating away to glory! The text on the video read, “My husband who is an essential employee “hanging out” with my nonessential ass on his day off”. “At least one of us isn’t useless @robertsandberg”, Mia captioned the video.