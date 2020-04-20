Coronavirus : Over 30 media persons test positive for COVID19

At least 30 media persons, mostly from the electronic media, have tested Covid-19 positive after they underwent tests at a special camp organized here last week, an office-bearer said.

TV Journalists Association President Vinod Jagdale confirmed to IANS that while the number of test reports received so far is not available, at least 30 have tested positive so far and the figures are likely to go up.

An official in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that most are said to be asymptomatic cases and all have been sent to home quarantine for now while others” test results are awaited.

Following a request from the TVJA and Mantralaya & Legislature Reporters Association, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed the BMC to conduct the special screening camp for media persons.