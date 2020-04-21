Coronavirus : UAE reports 484 new cases of COVID19, Two deaths

According to Ministry of Health and Prevention, 484 people have tested positive COVID-19 in the UAE, bringing the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 7,265.

Speaking at the UAE’s regular media briefing on Monday, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the UAE health sector, also announced two COVID-19 deaths, taking the total toll to 43. The individuals who died were of Asian nationality, she said in the press briefing.

Dr AL Hosani announced the full recovery of 74 coronavirus patients after receiving the necessary healthcare, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,360.

Adding “All health facilities in the country have been warned that no patient with the disease will be discharged unless it is certain that they have fully recovered and have no symptoms. The approved health procedure after the patient has left the hospital is to remain at home for 14 days after treatment. They must also work remotely and not go out and mix with others,” she said.

Dr. Al Hosani also noted that it is necessary for any person recovering from the disease to communicate with health authorities if they are still suffering from any respiratory symptoms or fever, and they must visit the nearest medical centre to undergo the necessary checks.