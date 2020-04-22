Actress Sunny Leone shares new Manforce Condom Ad on Instagram : Watch Here

Manforce released the new condom ad a couple of weeks ago, but it is making the buzz after Sunny Leone shared it on her Instagram handle. The mum of three, 38, writes, “Are you ready to play the game? Introducing @manforceindia Game condoms for the player in you!! #SunnyLeone [sic]”. And oh, boy! you cannot refuse her. Sunny is the epitome of sexy and elegance. And she amps up the game by spinning magic in six yards of pure awesomeness.

Donning a sizzling red saree with a sleeveless blouse that boasts a plunging neckline, Sunny is oozing sexiness, boldness, and confidence. There is no room for sleaziness. In the ad, she is not only commanding attention from her man but also viewers with her sultry presence. Her expressions are on point. On the one hand, Sunny is playing it cool but also making amorous advances towards the guy. And this balancing act makes Sunny Leone and this advertisement such a treat for sore eyes.