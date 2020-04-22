Coronavirus: Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 177,000 globally

World Health Organization (WHO) said that all available evidence suggested that the novel coronavirus originated in bats in China late last year and it was not manipulated or constructed in a lab.

US President Donald Trump said last week that his government was trying to determine whether the coronavirus emanated from a lab in Wuhan, in central China.

Globally, more than 2.5 million people have been diagnosed with the virus. More than 170,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

While some countries are easing restrictions in an attempt to minimise the economic impact of the coronavirus, the pandemic continues to affect populations worldwide.

Italy reported 534 new deaths over the last 24 hours, bringing the total death tool up to 24,648 amid more than 180.000 infections. However, the Mediterranean country marked its record increase in the number of recovered people, now at almost 49,000.

Canada confirmed a jump to 37,382 cases, from 35,392 the previous day, and 1,728 deaths, up from 1,611.

Meanwhile in Turkey, the health ministry announced the number of cases had risen to 95,591, with 4,611 additions in one day. The death toll rose to 2,259, with 119 additional fatalities.

Pakistan has seen its highest rise in deaths in a single day from the coronavirus, with 17 new cases taking the country’s death toll from the highly contagious virus to at least 192, according to government data.

Monday also saw the highest single-day rise in cases in Pakistan, with 705 confirmed cases taking the country’s tally to 9,214, according to the data.

New deaths attributed to the new coronavirus in Spain are slightly up again, with 430 fatalities that bring the total death toll to 21,282 from a 4-week low of 399 daily deaths on Monday.

Spain is reporting nearly 4,000 new infections for a total of 204,178, a two percent day-to-day increase in line with the average for the past four days, health ministry data shows.