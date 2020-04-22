Covid-19: Pakistan Prime Minister may go in to self-quarantine

Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan may go in to self-quarantine as doctors prescribed him to do so. The doctors asked him to go in to self-isolation as he came in contact with a man tested positive with coronavirus.

As per reports, Imran Khan has held a meeting with Faisal Edhi, the chairman of Edhi Foundation on April 15. Later Faisal Edhi was tested coronavirus positive.

As per reports in Pakistan dailies, the personal physician of Imran Khan will be under go coronavirus tests and will follow all the protocols .

So far 197 people have died and over 9,500 tested positive for the disease in Pakistan.