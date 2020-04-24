Actress Amala Paul shares pictures of her pulling off Shirshasana in shorts : See Pics

On her Instagram account, Amala Paul shared pictures of her pulling off Shirshasana (head stand pose) in shorts on the beach side. The actress has written about the ritual.

“NEW MOON – FRESH START

A time to set your INTUTIONS, like planting seeds. I have been following this POWERFUL RITUAL during #newmoon to take some time to myself, be introspective and bring to the surface everything I want to RESET, REALIGN and INITIATE in my life.

A time to REFLECT, PLAN and IMAGINE or just simply be GRATEFUL.

I set an intention to feel truly CARED for and SECURE in MY BODY. To let go of PERFECTION, embrace my FLAWED-SELF and to surrender to the FLOW OF LIFE.

To remind myself that accumulating MATERIAL OBJECTS or SHALLOW RELATIONSHIPS won’t lead to a genuine SENSE OF SECURITY – that comes from deep sense of SELF-LOVE and SELF-RESPECT.

With her latest post, the Aadai actress has revealed the secret of her new-found energy which is on display since she started religiously practising yoga.