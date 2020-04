Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has yet again treated her fans with a sizzling picture of herself in a bikini on social media.

In the photograph she shared on Instagram, Urvashi is seen striking a pose in a bottle green coloured bikini laying on a trunk of a tree. She has completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and a hat which is kept on her knee.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “I AM MY OWN MUSE”