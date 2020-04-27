Actress Monalisa shares her latest sun-kissed pictures : Watch Here

Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa took to Instagram to share a slew of pictures in blue tank top and cap as she strikes poses amid coronavirus lockdown.

Antara Biswas, better known by her stage name Monalisa, is an Indian actress who acts in Bhojpuri, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. She has acted in several low budget movies with her acting career starting in 1997 with Hindi movie Jayate. She is, however, more popular in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is currently seen in Gul Khan’s show Nazar 2 where she is playing the role of an antagonist named Madhulika. Her show Nazar has come to an end and the makers have rolled out the second season of the show where the daayan Madhulika is even more powerful than Mohana and has the motive to kill her brother before he marries the devik.