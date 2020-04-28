Actress Hina Khan shares her latest photoshoot amid lockdown : See Pics

Actress Hina Khan inspired everyone with her latest video post showcasing how she’s working out amid her Ramzan fasting. In her latest post though, Hina truly won our hearts as she shared a few pictures of herself dressed up in a bright yellow outfit, channelling her festive side.

Sharing these gorgeous pictures of herself, Khan wrote, “Stay Golden Ramadan Kareem.” The Hacked star is seen all smiles as she poses in a bright yellow ethnic outfit. Khan’s infectious smile in these pictures is enough to get you all excited for this festive period and will make you forget all the lockdown blues. These pictures were not only loved by Hina’s fans but also her friends from the industry. Actress Rashami Desai commenting on the picture wrote, “Love the color babe and the happy face”.