“India will be 100 percent coronavirus free by this date”,says latest study

Singapore University of Technology and Design researchers in a report has said that said India will be 100 per cent coronavirus free by July 25, 2020 i.e. by this the Artificial Intelligence-Driven data analysis method, the report has said that 97 per cent of coronavirus cases from India will eradicate by May 22, 99 per cent by June 1 and by July 25, the country will be 100 per cent free from coronavirus.

The report has also predicted till when the world and other countries will be free from coronavirus including United States, France, Italy, Spain, UK others where coronavirus has created a havoc. According to the Singapore University of Technology and Design researchers, America will be free from coronavirus by August 27 while the virus will be completely eradicated from the world by December 9, 2020.