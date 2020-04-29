Actress raise temperature with her ‘Hot video’ : Watch Here

Actress Urvashi Rautela seems to be in a holiday mode and says amid lockdown a virtual vacation will do for now.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself in a sea green bikini. In the snapshot she lies on a wooden plank beside the ocean. She completed her look with a pink flower in her hair and sunglasses.

“Sunshine is my favorite accessory. Close your eyes & imagine beach.. A virtual vacation will do for now,” she captioned the image, which currently has 330K likes.

Urvashi Sunday treated her fans to a dance video. In the clip, the actress is seen performing “heel choreography” on the Bollywood number “Aashiq banaya aapne” by Himesh Reshammiya.