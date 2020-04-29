Coronavirus : Total number of COVID19 positive cases in United States crosses 1 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States crossed one million on Tuesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 57,000 people in the US, which is the highest in the world. According to reports, still, there are over 800,000 actives cases in the country. Over 120,000 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

Coronavirus, which has been originated in China’s Wuhan city, has spread across the world. More than three people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus. Till now, COVID-19 have claimed 215,231 lives globally. Italy is the second worst-hit country. Coronavirus claimed more than 27,000 lives in this European country. In Spain, France and the United Kingdom also over 20,000 people have lost their lives so far.