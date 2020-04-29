See breathtaking pictures of young Bollywood actress Ananya Panday: See pics

Bollywood acres Ananya Panday is enjoying quality time with her family as she is following the ‘stay home stay safe’ mantra to fight coronavirus.

The actress is very much active in social media always shares her pictures on her social media handle to entertain her followers and fans.

Ananya Panday is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. She is the daughter of actor Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey.

She ventured into acting in 2019 with leading roles in the teen film ‘Student of the Year 2′ and then acted in Pati Patni Aur Woh’. For the former film, she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.