Two internal roads in Dubai opened

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has opened tow internal roads in the emirate on Saturday. The internal road projects at Sama Al Jaddaf connects with other main roads in the vicinity such Al Khail Road to the South, and Sheikh Rashid Road to the North. RTA also opened the internal roads project for Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment at Oud Al Muteena 1.

“The construction of internal roads at Sama Al Jaddaf is part of our efforts to improve the infrastructure of roads, lighting, and rainwater drainage systems in residential areas to cope with the demographic and urban expansion in the Emirate and bring happiness to people. The project included the construction of roads extending 12 km, two signalized junctions and street-lighting works. RTA has also accomplished the construction of internal roads for the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment at Oud Al Muteena 1 extending 7 kilometres. ,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.