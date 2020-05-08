Police arrested Pakistan linked ‘most wanted criminal’

The Punjab police has arrested a Pakistan-linked ‘most wanted’ gangster form the state on Friday. The gangster identified as Baljinder alias Billa was nabbed from Sultanpur Lodhi .Billa is alleged to have links with the slain Pakistan-based Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Harmeet Singh Happy and Germany-based Bagga of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF).

The police has arrested Billa along with six of his accomplices in a joint operation conducted by Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of Chandigarh, Jalandhar wing of Counter-Intelligence and Kapurthala police.

Police team also seized arms and ammunition from him. Police recovered two 30 bore drum machine guns, SIG Sauer pistols , two Austrian Glock pistols, two 30 bore pistols, one 32 bore pistol, one rifle, 341 live cartridges, 14 pistol magazines and around Rs 3 lakh, and 100 Australian dollars.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act have been registered against the arrested.