CRPF personnel commits suicide by shooting self with service rifle

A CRPF ASI deployed in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir allegedly committed suicide by shooting self with service rifle on Tuesday morning. The deceased officer has been identified as ASI Fateh Singh.

Reports claimed that security forces rushed to the area after hearing the gunshot and recovered Singh’s body in a pool of blood.

“A CRPF ASI deployed in Srinagar, J&K shot himself dead, early morning today. Reason for suicide is yet to be ascertained. His family has been informed”, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said in a statement.

Singh, a resident of Ankhoor in Jammu, was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Further investigation is underway.