Dubai authority makes important announcement

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has made an important announcement. The RTA has announced on Tuesday that the Dubai Tram will resume regular service starting Wednesday, May 13.

“Dubai Tram, marine transport and shared transport will resume regular service as of Wednesday, 13th May. Proactive and preventive health measures will remain enforced including physical distancing, especially aboard public transport means and in stations. If you’re planning on boarding the tram, head to the station 30 minutes prior, and don’t forget to wear a face mask; it’s mandatory,” the RTA tweetted.

The tram will operate from Saturday to Thursday from 7 am until 11 pm, and on Friday from 10 am until 11 pm.