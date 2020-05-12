Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar rocks social media by her pictures: See pics

Photos of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is ruling the social media.

The Indian beauty was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017. She was crowned by outgoing titleholder Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico.

Manushi is the sixth Indian woman to win the Miss World crown. It took 17 years for India to win back the Miss World title, which was last bagged by Priyanka Chopra in 2000.

She is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in YRF’s ‘Prithviraj’ co-starring Akshay Kumar.

