Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 292,000 globally

The coronavirus pandemic has now claimed more than 292,000 lives worldwide, according to an AFP tally of official sources at 2am UAE on Wednesday.

In total, 290,477 deaths have been registered, with Europe accounting for 159,205 of them. The United States is the worst-affected country with 82,105 deaths, followed by Britain (32,692), Italy (30,911), France (26,991) and Spain (26,920).

The US is followed by European countries like Spain, Russia, The UK, and Italy.

Spain has been the second worst-hit country in the world, it saw an increase of 176 cases on Tuesday. Spain now has a total of 2,69,520 infections in the country.

Russia on the third spot is continuously reporting over 10,000 cases a day since the past few days. On Tuesday, it registered around 10,890 new cases that took the country’s total count to 2,32,240.

The UK with 3,400 new cases now has 2,26,463 people struggling with the virus.

Italy on the third spot has 2,21,216 COVID-19 positive cases while in France, more than 1,77,420 people have contracted the virus.

Germany with 1,72,812 confirmed cases, Brazil with 1,72,240 cases, and Turkey with 1,41,475 infections are the other worst hit-countries in the world.