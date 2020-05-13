Coronavirus Lockdown : Finance Minister  Nirmala Sitharaman to address media Today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce details of an economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore, aimed towards achieving the mission of a self-reliant Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at 4 pm on Wednesday at National Media Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India will include everyone – a hawker/street vendor, a trader, a MSME, an honest tax paying middle class, a manufacturer etc., tweeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

She further dubbed the COVID-19 economic package a “reform stimulus, a mindset overhaul, and a thrust in governance.”