Coronavirus : Saudi Arabia to impose full lockdown during Eid holidays

Saudi Arabia will introduce full-day lockdowns and curfews across country to contain the coronavirus during this year’s Eid holidays, from May 23 until May 27, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The decision for the holidays, which follow the end of Ramadan, covers all cities and regions in the kingdom.

Until then economic activities will stay open and people can move freely between 9am local time and 5pm, excluding Makkah, which is under full lockdown.

The kingdom earlier imposed 24-hour lockdowns on most towns and cities but eased them at the start of Ramadan.

However, it did not ease them in areas where there were a high number of coronavirus cases.There are more than 42,000 cases of the virus in Saudi Arabia, the latest Johns Hopkins University figures show, and there have been 264 deaths. These are the highest numbers in the GCC.