Air India announces special domestic flights

India’s public sector airline company, Air India will operate special domestic flight services. These special services will only for transporting passengers who have been repatriated under the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission. Air India will run these special ferry flights during the second phase of the repatriation mission.

Air India is now engaged in bringing back the stranded Indians from various countries under ‘Vande Bharat’ mission. On Wednesday, the airline brought back 2,669 passengers from abroad on 13 flights.

Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have been undertaking evacuation flights starting May 7. The Air India Group would operate a total of 64 flights and bring back over 14,000 stranded Indians from 12 countries under the mission.