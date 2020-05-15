DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

2307 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

May 15, 2020, 10:51 pm IST

2307 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Saudi Arabia. 2818 recoveries were also reported by Ministry of Health in  Saudi Arabia.

With this, the total number of cases in the Kingdom stands at 49,176, while total recoveries are at 21,869. As many as 292 patients have died from the infection.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close