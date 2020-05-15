2307 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

2307 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Saudi Arabia. 2818 recoveries were also reported by Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.
With this, the total number of cases in the Kingdom stands at 49,176, while total recoveries are at 21,869. As many as 292 patients have died from the infection.
#?????? ???? ?? ????? (2307) ???? ????? ????? ?????? ?#??????? ?????? (?????19)? ?????? (9) ????? ????? ????? ????? ?????? (2818) ???? ????? ????? ?????? ??? ??????? ????????? (21,869) ???? ???? ?????. pic.twitter.com/lSq43JzvQQ
— ? ? ? ? ? ? ?? ?? ?? ? ???????? (@SaudiMOH) May 15, 2020
