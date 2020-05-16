Covid-19: State government extends lockdown

Mizoram state government has decided to extend the lockdown imposed in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown has been extended to May 31. The state government took this decision after consulting with various political parties and several organisations, including those of NGOs, churches and doctors.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga had said that extending the lockdown was crucial to ensure public safety, although the state has been declared green zone after its lone patient recovered on May 9. The patient, who had a travel history to Netherlands, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 24. New guidelines for extended lockdown will be announced later.