Indian hockey icon Balbir Singh Senior’s condition critical,Suffers cardiac arrest

Olympic gold medalist Balbir Singh Senior was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali last week. But his condition worsened after enduring multiple cardiac arrests this week.

The 96-year-old icon from Jalandhar, who has been listed by the International Olympics Committee as one of the 16 legends in the history of the modern Olympics, was hospitalized on 8 May with high fever and breathing trouble. But, his Covid-19 test came negative.

“He is very critical and on ventilator support, but his condition has not deteriorated,” said his son Kabir Singh.

Singh is a three-time gold champion at the London (1948), Helsinki (1952 as vice-captain) and Melbourne (1956 as the captain) Olympics. One of the greatest center-forwards in the history of hockey, Singh was the chief coach and manager of the Indian hockey team that won the World Cup in 1975, the only time India won the World Cup.

Singh also holds the unbeaten Olympic record for the highest number of goals scored by an individual in an Olympic men’s hockey final. He is the first recipient of the Padma Shri award in the sports category in 1957.