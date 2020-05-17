Government asks single people to seek ‘sex buddies’

The government in European country, Netherlands asked all the single people in the country to find themselves a ‘sex buddy’. The government made this proposal for single people to have sex during the coronavirus lockdown. The health ministry in the country has issued guidelines for singles. The advisory urged all singles to come to an arrangement with another person.

However, they should avoid having sex if any one of them are suspicious of having the novel coronavirus.” Discuss how best to do this together. For example, meet with the same person to have physical or sexual contact (for example, a cuddle buddy or ‘sex buddy’), provided you are free of illness,” the guidance says.

“Make good arrangements with this person about how many other people you both see. The more people you see, the greater the chance of (spreading) the coronavirus.”

The Netherlands has been under complete lockdown since March 23. The government recently relaxed restrictions and allowed small public gatherings while following all social distancing protocols.