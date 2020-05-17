Lockdown extended to May 31 in state

Tamil Nadu state government has decided to extend the lockdown to May 31. The lockdown will be extended with more relaxations. This was announced on Sunday by the chief minister K Palaniswami .

Public transport services will be resumed in 25 districts. In 12 other districts, including Chennai, there would be no change in the restrictions and would continue as they existed during the third phase of lockdown

The relaxations already in force would continue throughout the state, but restrictions on functioning of educational institutions, public entry into religious places would continue.

People in Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, Namakkal and 20 other districts where the government has today provided new relaxations can commute within the district without any “e-pass.”

Tamil Nadu has reported 10,585 coronavirus cases with 3538 recoveries and 74 deaths.