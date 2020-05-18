Actress Hina Khan shares her latest hot photoshoot amid lockdown : See Pics

Actress Hina Khan shares her happy and breezy pictures in simple white suit teamed up with long silver pair of earrings. Posing in Bollywood style with her dupatta, she looks hot, as always. Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen on Hacked and received a lot of praise for her performance in the film. She has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar.
