Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared a racy image of herself and said that she is ‘way too exclusive’.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself lying in bed in a sensuous white satin nightwear.

“I’m way too exclusive, I don’t shop on Insta’ boutiques,” Urvashi captioned the image, which has a whopping one million likes on the photo-sharing website.