Johnson and Johnson to stop selling baby powder amid cancer lawsuits

Johnson & Johnson has announced it will stop selling its talc-based Johnson’s baby powder in the United States and Canada, saying it was part of a broad reassessment of its consumer product portfolio prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The US healthcare conglomerate said it would wind down sales of the product, which makes up about 0.5 per cent of its US consumer health business, in the coming months, but that retailers would continue to sell existing inventory.

J&J faces more than 16,000 lawsuits from consumers claiming its talc products, including Johnson’s baby powder, caused their cancer. The majority are pending before a US district judge in New Jersey.

The lawsuits allege that the company’s talc products have been contaminated with asbestos, a known carcinogen.

J&J has consistently defended the safety of its talc products and said it remained confident in their safety.

Talc, the softest of minerals, is mined from deposits around the world, which can be contaminated with asbestos.

The talc is then crushed into a white powder and purified for use in personal care products to absorb moisture.