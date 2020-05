Bollywood celebrities are doing their part in the war against Covid by raising awareness campaigns,offering office spaces for quarantine facilities and donating money in State and Central funds.

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap is raising money for Covid-19 test kits. For this, he has decided to auction the trophy he got at the Filmfare Awards ceremony. The proceeds from the auction will be used to purchase Covid-19 test kits. Kashyap shared this through his Twitter handle.