Actress Ananya Panday taking online belly dancing classes during lockdown : Watch Video

Actress Ananya Panday is spending her time by practicing belly dancing at home during the lockdown, implemented to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Student Of The Year 2 actress has been taking online belly dancing classes with her trainer Sanjana Muthreja.

Sanjana recently took to Instagram to share a snippet from Ananya’s online class. She shared the picture with the caption, “Making the most of staying at home. Lockdown 4.0 with Ananya Panday #bellydanceonline #bellydanceonlineclasses #artofbellydancewithsanjana.”