DH Latest NewsLatest NewsCinemaEntertainment

South-Indian film producer passed away

May 22, 2020, 11:28 pm IST

South-Indian film producer and mentor of Kamal Hassan, K Raghunathan passed away. It was K Raghunathan who give chance to Kamal Hassan. Kamal Hassan has debuted as a hero in 1975 in Raghunathan’s film ‘Pattampoochi’.

He was aged 79. The funeral  had t took place  at his house in KK Nagar, Chennai. The fans and industry friends mourned his death and wished strength to his family.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close