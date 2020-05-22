South-Indian film producer passed away

South-Indian film producer and mentor of Kamal Hassan, K Raghunathan passed away. It was K Raghunathan who give chance to Kamal Hassan. Kamal Hassan has debuted as a hero in 1975 in Raghunathan’s film ‘Pattampoochi’.

He was aged 79. The funeral had t took place at his house in KK Nagar, Chennai. The fans and industry friends mourned his death and wished strength to his family.