South-Indian film producer passed away

South-Indian film producer and mentor of Kamal Hassan, K Raghunathan passed away. It was K Raghunathan who give chance to Kamal Hassan. Kamal Hassan has debuted as a hero in 1975 in Raghunathan’s film ‘Pattampoochi’.
He was aged 79. The funeral had t took place at his house in KK Nagar, Chennai. The fans and industry friends mourned his death and wished strength to his family.
????????? ??????? '?????????????' ???????? ?????????? ?????? ????? ????? ???????????? ???.??? ?????? ???????? (???? 79), ???? ?????? ??????? ?????? ?????????.
No-37, vembuliamman koil streer,(Near Vanividyalaya),,West.K.k Nagar,chennai-600 078#RIPRagunathan@spp_media pic.twitter.com/XCqipWWSAa
